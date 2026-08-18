Greg Gaines headshot

Greg Gaines News: Signs with Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Bills signed Gaines to a contract Tuesday.

Gaines is a 6-foot-1, 312-pound nose tackle. The Bills' defense currently has standout second-year player Deone Walker set to fill the starting nose tackle role, but the team does not have much further depth at the position. Gaines is a strong space eater with a chance to fulfill a key depth role for the Bills in 2026 if he can prove himself throughout the preseason. The 30-year-old's first opportunity to show his stuff will be Saturday's showdown against the Browns. The Bills waived defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote in a corresponding move.

Greg Gaines
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Gaines See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Gaines See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 4 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
323 days ago
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
NFL
NFL Free Agency: 2024 Free-Agent Tracker
Author Image
Mario Puig
February 12, 2024