Greg Joseph News: Back to practice squad

Joseph reverted to the Commanders' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Joseph handled the kicking duties for the Commanders on Sunday against the Saints due to Zane Gonzalez (foot) and Austin Seibert (groin) being sidelined. Joseph made two of three field-goal attempts and converted on both of his extra-point tries in a 20-19 win over New Orleans. Joseph could be Washington's kicker against Philadelphia in Week 16 if Gonzalez is unable to progress in his recovery enough to play.