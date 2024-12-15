Greg Joseph News: Handling Week 15 kicking duties

Joseph will serve as the Commanders' kicker in Sunday's game at New Orleans with Zane Gonzalez (foot) inactive for the contest, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Joseph will become the fourth different kicker that Washington has used this season, following Cade York, Austin Seibert (groin) and Gonzalez. York is now with the Bengals, and Seibert isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until Week Week 18, so with a good showing Sunday, Joseph could retain the kicking job for multiple games if Gonzalez isn't able to quickly move past the foot injury. Joseph previously served as the Giants' kicker for six games earlier this season, converting 13 of 16 field-goal attempts and six of six extra-point tries.