Greg Joseph

Greg Joseph News: Joins Washington practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 3:21pm

The Commanders signed Joseph to their practice squad Friday.

Washington's main kicker, Zane Gonzalez, is questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a foot injury. If Gonzalez is unable to kick, Joseph appears to be the fallback plan. Joseph kicked in six games for the Giants earlier this season, making 13 of 16 field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts.

Greg Joseph
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
