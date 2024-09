Joseph converted all five of his field-goal attempts in Thursday night's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys.

Kicking in place of an injured Graham Gano (hamstring) for the second straight week, Joseph was the only means of scoring for the Giants in Thursday night's defeat. Joseph's makes were from 52, 41, 38, 22 and 42 yards out. Through two games, Joseph has made five of six field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts.