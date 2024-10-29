Greg Joseph News: Makes all four FG attempts Week 8

Joseph went 4-for-4 on field-goal tries and didn't attempt an extra point Monday in a loss to the Steelers.

Joseph provided all of the first-half scoring for the Giants, making field goals from 29, 39 and 44 yards out. He added to his ledger with a 48-yarder with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to bring New York to within eight points. The veteran kicker had gone 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts over the previous two weeks, highlighting how unpredictable his opportunities can be as part of a Giants offense that is averaging the second-fewest points per game in the league. Joseph's hold on New York's placekicker role is also unsteady, as Graham Gano -- who is on IR due to a hamstring injury -- is eligible to return and will likely do so as soon as he is back to health.