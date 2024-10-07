Greg Joseph News: Makes three field goals Week 5

Joseph converted all three of his field-goal tries and both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 29-20 victory versus Seattle.

None of Joseph's FG tries were very challenging -- his longest was from 38 yards out -- but he did his job well by coming through each time he was called upon. After missing his lone field-goal attempt Week 3 in his first game with New York, Joseph has since gone 8-for-8 on FG tries while making both of his extra-point attempts over his next two contests. The Giants offense has been able to push the ball down the field while struggling to get into the end zone in recent contests, which presents an ideal opportunity for Joseph to rack up points for fantasy managers.