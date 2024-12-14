Greg Joseph News: Promoted to active roster

Joseph has been elevated to the Commanders' active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Commanders signed Joseph on Friday and quickly elevated him to the active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup, a sign that perhaps Zane Gonzalez (foot) might not be available. Joseph appeared in six games for the Giants earlier this season, going 13-for-16 in field-goal attempts and making all six of his extra-point attempts.