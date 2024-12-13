Fantasy Football
Greg Joseph News: Signs with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

The Commanders signed Joseph to their practice squad Friday.

Washington's main kicker, Zane Gonzalez, is questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans due to a foot injury. If Gonzalez is unable to kick, Joseph appears to be the fallback plan. Joseph kicked in six games for the Giants earlier this season, making 13 of 16 field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts.

