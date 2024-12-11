Fantasy Football
Greg Joseph headshot

Greg Joseph News: Works out with Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

The Browns hosted Joseph (abdomen) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Joseph appears back to full health after having reached an injury settlement with the Giants early November. The veteran kicker went 13-for-16 on field-goal tries across 16 appearances with New York this season, while converting all six of his extra-point attempts. His next opportunity will likely come in the form of a practice squad signing.

