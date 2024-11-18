Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Greg Newsome headshot

Greg Newsome Injury: Day-to-day with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 1:22pm

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Newsome is day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Newsome didn't play his typical workload in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints, and the injury helps explain why. The Northwestern product will likely be in line for limited practice activity this week before the Browns determine his status for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Greg Newsome
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now