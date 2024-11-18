Greg Newsome Injury: Day-to-day with shoulder issue
Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Newsome is day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
Newsome didn't play his typical workload in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints, and the injury helps explain why. The Northwestern product will likely be in line for limited practice activity this week before the Browns determine his status for Thursday's game against the Steelers.
