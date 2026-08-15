Greg Newsome Injury: Dealing with knee issue
Newsome (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear when exactly Newsome picked up the knee issue. The cornerback is set to start opposite Paulson Adebo (hamstring), who is also not playing in Saturday's game, during the regular season. The Giants will likely roll with Deonte Banks and Colton Hood for the majority of snaps at cornerback throughout the preseason.
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