Greg Newsome Injury: Injured Week 11

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Newsome is day-to-day due to a shoulder injury, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Newsome didn't play his typical workload in Sunday's loss to the Saints and assumingly picked up the injury during the game. The Northwestern product will likely start the week as a DNP or at best limited, during any walkthroughs or practices ahead of Thursday's game against the Steelers.