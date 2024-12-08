Fantasy Football
Greg Newsome headshot

Greg Newsome Injury: Injures hamstring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 2:10pm

Newsome injured his hamstring in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Newsome was able to finish out the contest, but he apparently picked up a hamstring injury in the process. He finished the game with two solo tackles. More clarity on his status will come during the week, but Cameron Mitchell would likely be next in line at slot cornerback if needed.

Greg Newsome
Cleveland Browns
