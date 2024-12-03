Greg Newsome News: Nabs first interception of season
Newsome logged one solo tackle and two pass defenses (including an interception) during Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos.
Newsome was in the right place at the right time early in the second quarter, when he caught a ball that was tipped by Denzel Ward on a pass intended for Troy Franklin, which led to a 45-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins nine plays later. It was Newsome's first interception of the 2024 campaign and his first since Week 14 of 2023.
