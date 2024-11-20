Greg Newsome News: Will play Thursday

Newsome (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game versus the Steelers, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Newsome was limited by a shoulder injury in Cleveland's contest at New Orleans in Week 11, but he didn't incur any setbacks during the week and will play again Thursday. It is possible that he could still be working on a reduced snap count though, potentially opening up more opportunities for 2023 fifth-rounder Cameron Mitchell.