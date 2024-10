Rousseau recorded four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed during Sunday's 31-10 win at Seattle.

Rousseau's production in the sack column has dried up since he tallied 3.0 sacks in Week 1 versus the Cardinals, but he proved Sunday he can still make an impact without getting to the quarterback. He'll be after Tua Tagovailoa when Buffalo hosts the Dolphins in Week 9.