Greg Rousseau News: Monster outing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 2:19pm

Rousseau recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional two tackles for loss, in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Dolphins.

The fourth-year pro wreaked havoc on the Dolphins' offensive line in Sunday's win, as he was the only Bill to take down Tua Tagovailoa while also logging an additional two tackles for loss. Rousseau is having one of the best seasons of his young career through nine games, recording 33 total tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and two passes defended. He's expected to continue causing problems for opposing offenses as the Bills face the Colts in Week 10.

