Greg Stroman Injury: Missing another week

Stroman (shoulder/shin) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

After playing a season-high 54 defensive snaps in the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Ravens, Stroman is set to miss his second consecutive game due to shoulder and shin injuries. The Virginia Tech product has yet to practice since sustaining those injuries, so he could be in jeopardy of missing the Giants' Week 18 divisional matchup against the Eagles as well.