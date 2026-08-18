Greg Van Roten News: Nabbed by New England
The Patriots signed Van Roten on Tuesday.
In a corresponding transaction, New England released tight end Mitch Van Vooren. Van Roten started at right guard for the Giants in 2025, and he suited up for all 17 of their regular-season games.
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