Greg Van Roten headshot

Greg Van Roten News: Nabbed by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

The Patriots signed Van Roten on Tuesday.

In a corresponding transaction, New England released tight end Mitch Van Vooren. Van Roten started at right guard for the Giants in 2025, and he suited up for all 17 of their regular-season games.

Greg Van Roten
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Van Roten See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Greg Van Roten See More
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 1
NFL
New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 1
Author Image
Mike Barner
September 8, 2024
2022 NFL Offseason Guide: AFC East
NFL
2022 NFL Offseason Guide: AFC East
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
February 23, 2022
2021 NFL Team Previews: New York Jets
NFL
2021 NFL Team Previews: New York Jets
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
August 5, 2021
NFL Game Previews: Ravens-Browns Matchup
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Ravens-Browns Matchup
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
December 10, 2020
2020 NFL Team Previews: New York Jets
NFL
2020 NFL Team Previews: New York Jets
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
May 23, 2020