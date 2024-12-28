Greg Zuerlein Injury: Activated off IR

The Jets activated Zuerlein (knee) off injured reserve Saturday.

Zuerlein has been on injured reserve during the Jets' last seven games due to a left knee injury that he suffered in late October. Zuerlein was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to placekicking duties Sunday against the Bills, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. Prior to going on IR, Zuerlein went 9-for-15 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-14 on extra-point tries across eight regular-season games.