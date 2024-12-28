Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Greg Zuerlein headshot

Greg Zuerlein Injury: Activated off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 28, 2024 at 2:42pm

The Jets activated Zuerlein (knee) off injured reserve Saturday.

Zuerlein has been on injured reserve during the Jets' last seven games due to a left knee injury that he suffered in late October. Zuerlein was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday, and he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to placekicking duties Sunday against the Bills, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. Prior to going on IR, Zuerlein went 9-for-15 on field-goal attempts and 13-for-14 on extra-point tries across eight regular-season games.

Greg Zuerlein
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now