Greg Zuerlein headshot

Greg Zuerlein Injury: Designated to return from IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 26, 2024

The Jets opened Zuerlein's (knee) 21-day practice window Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Zuerlein landed on IR in late October due to a left knee injury. Since then, New York has deployed a merry-go-round of kickers, including Riley Patterson, Spencer Shrader (hamstring) and Anders Carlson. The Jets also signed veteran Greg Joseph to their practice squad Tuesday, and for the moment it's unclear which of Carlson, Zuerlein or Joseph will be the team's kicker Sunday in Buffalo.

Greg Zuerlein
New York Jets
