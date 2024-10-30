Greg Zuerlein Injury: Moves to IR

The Jets placed Zuerlein (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Zuerlein, who has made nine of his 15 field-goal attempts through eight contests to date, will thus be sidelined until at least Week 14. The Jets signed Spencer Shrader and Riley Patterson to their practice squad Wednesday, and one of the two will presumably be elevated in advance of Thursday's game against the Texans to handle kicking duties in Zuerlein's stead.