Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Greg Zuerlein headshot

Greg Zuerlein Injury: Set to kick Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Friday that Zuerlein (knee) will kick in Sunday's game against the Bills, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Zuerlein's return still needs to be made official with an activation from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game. The veteran kicker has been on IR since Week 8. He tried to play through a knee injury prior to that point, but it had a significant effect on his performance, as Zuerlein has missed six of 15 field-goal attempts in 2024 after missing only three times on 38 attempts in 2023.

Greg Zuerlein
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now