Greg Zuerlein Injury: Shut down for season finale

The Jets placed Zuerlein on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg and John Pullano of the team's official site reports.

The team didn't provide word on Zuerlein's injury, but the veteran kicker presumably experienced a setback with the left knee issue that prompted his move to IR back in late October. After a seven-game absence, Zuerlein was cleared to return to practice last week and was activated from IR prior to Sunday's game against the Bills, but he didn't receive any kicking chances in the Jets' 40-14 loss. New York signed Greg Joseph off its practice squad to handle kicking duties in this Sunday's season finale versus the Dolphins. The 37-year-old Zuerlein is wrapping up the first season of a two-year, $8.4 million deal, but with no guaranteed money left on his contract heading into 2025, he'll likely be a cap casualty this offseason after connecting on just nine of 15 field-goal tries and 13 of 14 point-after attempts in 2024.