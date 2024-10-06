Greg Zuerlein News: Another light workload

Zuerlein connected on his only field-goal attempt and made both PAT tries in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Vikings.

Zuerlein connected from 32 yards in the third quarter after the Jets forewent what would have been a 44-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter in favor of a pitiful attempt to pick up fourth-and-2 on the ground. That decision proved costly, as it forced the Jets to go for a touchdown down by six on their final possession after once again working their way into field-goal range. Zuerlein has made multiple field goals only once through five games.