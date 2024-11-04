Grover Stewart News: Gets after QB in loss

Stewart recorded four tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks and a tackle for a loss, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

The defensive tackle's forced fumble also led to a scoop-and-score touchdown for teammate Kenny Moore II. Stewart now has 36 tackles (16 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.