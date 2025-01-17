Grover Stewart News: Notches career-high 74 tackles

Stewart made 74 tackles (29 solo), including 3.5 sacks, across 17 regular-season games with the Colts in 2024. He also had one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Stewart continues to play at a high level while anchoring the interior of Indianapolis' defensive line. The 31-year-old veteran, who is coming off a career year, has two seasons remaining on his deal with the Colts, though the team has a potential 'out' to weigh after the 2025 campaign.