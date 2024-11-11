Grover Stewart News: Registers eight stops

Stewart posted eight tackles (four solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-20 loss to the Bills.

Stewart has posted 3.0 sacks over the last two games, and his 3.5 sacks this season are just a half sack shy of his career high, set back in 2022. The 31-year-old defensive tackle has averaged 4.4 tackles per game, meaning he has some intriguing fantasy appeal in leagues that designate a DT spot.