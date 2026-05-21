Gunnar Helm headshot

Gunnar Helm News: Past toe injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 1:32pm

Helm (toe) is participating in OTAs this week, Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville reports.

Helm missed the Titans' regular-season finale back in January but appears to be back to full health after compiling 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets as a rookie last season. With Chig Okonkwo now with the Commanders, Helm looks poised to win the TE1 job with the Titans this summer. His main competition for playing time will come from blocking types Daniel Bellinger and Kylen Granson.

Gunnar Helm
Tennessee Titans
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