Gunnar Helm headshot

Gunnar Helm News: Productive on one catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 13, 2026 at 10:13pm

Helm brought in his only target for 16 yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

With Chig Okonkwo now in Washington, Helm is set to operate as the Titans' unquestioned No. 1 tight end in 2026. Consequently, the second-year pro was on the field with the rest of the starters to open Thursday's game, and he flashed on his one reception, which came during the Titans' opening possession. Helm's 16-yard grab moved the ball into 49ers territory and put his ability to gain yards after the catch on display. Helm already managed a 44-357-2 line across 16 regular-season games in a rotational role as a rookie in 2025, so fantasy expectations are understandably elevated now that Okonkwo is no longer a competitor for Cam Ward's attention.

Gunnar Helm
Tennessee Titans
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