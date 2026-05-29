Gunner Olszewski headshot

Gunner Olszewski Injury: Feared to have torn Achilles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 11:51am

Olszewski is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles at Friday's OTAs practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olszewski went down with a non-contact injury as he was coming off the line to run a route, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He'll undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis, but a torn Achilles would certainly knock Olszewski out for the 2026 regular season. In 16 regular-season games with the Giants last season, Olszewski caught 10 of 13 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown. He also handled primary returner duties for New York.

Gunner Olszewski
New York Giants
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