Gunner Olszewski Injury: Feared to have torn Achilles

Olszewski is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles at Friday's OTAs practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Olszewski went down with a non-contact injury as he was coming off the line to run a route, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He'll undergo further testing to confirm the diagnosis, but a torn Achilles would certainly knock Olszewski out for the 2026 regular season. In 16 regular-season games with the Giants last season, Olszewski caught 10 of 13 targets for 145 yards and one touchdown. He also handled primary returner duties for New York.