Gunner Olszewski Injury: Moves to IR
Olszewski (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
The kick and punt returner tore his Achilles during OTAs on Friday and will now have to miss the 2026 campaign. Olszewski was in line to retain the returner role he played for New York in 2025.
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