Gunner Olszewski headshot

Gunner Olszewski Injury: Scheduled for surgery Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Olszewski will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Olszewski tore his Achilles in practice during OTAs on Friday. The injury will sideline him for the entirety of the upcoming campaign. Olszewski had been expected to work as the Giants' primary kick and punt returner as well as serve as depth at wideout.

Gunner Olszewski
New York Giants
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