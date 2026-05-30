Gunner Olszewski Injury: Scheduled for surgery Monday
Olszewski will have surgery on his ruptured Achilles on Monday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Olszewski tore his Achilles in practice during OTAs on Friday. The injury will sideline him for the entirety of the upcoming campaign. Olszewski had been expected to work as the Giants' primary kick and punt returner as well as serve as depth at wideout.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunner Olszewski See More
-
NFL Free Agency
2026 NFL Free Agency Team Grades: Ranking All 32 Teams by Value61 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 18 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage144 days ago
-
Box Score Breakdown
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage152 days ago
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 16160 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Odds Tracker: NFL Week 16 Spreads and Totals164 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunner Olszewski See More