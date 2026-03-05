Gunner Olszewski headshot

Gunner Olszewski News: Staying with Giants

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Olszewski signed a one-year deal with the Giants on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The kick and punt returner will return to New York instead of hitting the free-agent market. Olszewski recorded 682 kickoff-return yards and 216 punt-return yards in 2025. He also caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as a receiver.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gunner Olszewski
