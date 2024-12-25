Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gus Edwards headshot

Gus Edwards Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Edwards (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Edwards, who was also listed as limited Tuesday, has one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. The same applies to fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee/IR), whose 21-day practice window opened Monday. Added context regarding the composition of the Chargers' Week 17 backfield is thus set to arrive after Thursday's practice.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now