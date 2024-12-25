Gus Edwards Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday
Edwards (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate.
Edwards, who was also listed as limited Tuesday, has one more chance to practice fully ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. The same applies to fellow running back J.K. Dobbins (knee/IR), whose 21-day practice window opened Monday. Added context regarding the composition of the Chargers' Week 17 backfield is thus set to arrive after Thursday's practice.
