Edwards (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edwards' workload had tailed off in Weeks 3 and 4 recording nine carries for 28 yards in the two prior weeks before the bye. J.K. Dobbins has been a revelation as the team's preferred starting running back, but with Edwards out it's possible rookie sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal could see his first significant action at the NFL level.