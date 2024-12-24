Gus Edwards Injury: Limited by ankle injury

Edwards was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Though the Chargers have a lengthier turnaround for Saturday's game at New England after playing Thursday night in Week 16, the extra time off apparently wasn't enough for Edwards to participate fully in practice to begin Week 17 prep. The Chargers didn't provide any indication that Edwards tweaked his ankle in the 34-27 win over the Broncos last week, so it's possible that the injury might have been something that popped up in Tuesday's practice. In any case, Edwards' activity in practice the next two days bears monitoring before the Chargers will have to decide whether he takes an injury designation into Saturday.