Gus Edwards Injury: Limited in return to practice

Edwards (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Edwards returned to practice Wednesday after having his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve opened. He could return to game action as soon as Sunday's game against the Titans, but the Chargers would first have to add Edwards back to the 53-man roster in an official move. Regardless of Edwards' availability, J.K. Dobbins should continue to lead the team's backfield Sunday.