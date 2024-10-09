Gus Edwards Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Edwards (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday.

Edwards logged a 25 percent snap share in the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the Chiefs, while carrying the ball six times for 19 yards in the contest. Following his team's bye, Edwards is dealing with an ankle issue that makes his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos worth monitoring. If he's out or limited this weekend, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal would be candidates to see added snaps behind J.K. Dobbins.