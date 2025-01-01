Gus Edwards Injury: Not ready to return to practice

Edwards (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Edwards missed the Chargers' final two practices last week due to the ankle issue and didn't end up playing Saturday versus the Patriots. It's not clear how serious the injury is, but the veteran running back will likely need to practice in some capacity by the end of this week in order to have a realistic chance of suiting up Sunday versus Las Vegas. Edwards' absence last weekend was soothed by the return of J.K. Dobbins, who was activated off IR and reclaimed his role as Los Angeles' No. 1 running back.