Edwards (ankle) remained a non-participant in practice Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Edwards has missed all three of the Chargers' practices, so he'll have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Broncos, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's ruled out on Friday's injury report. Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal could see additional opportunities behind J.K. Dobbins if Edwards doesn't play.