Gus Edwards Injury: Trending toward returning Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Edwards (ankle), who is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Edwards will likely miss the minimum four games after injuring his ankle back back in Week 4. It'll be interesting to see just how much work the 29-year-old sees with the emergence of rookie Kimani Vidal and the established bell-cow role of J.K. Dobbins, who has 70 carries over the last four weeks.

