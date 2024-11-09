Gus Edwards Injury: Trending toward returning Sunday

Edwards (ankle), who is still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Titans, was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

As a result, Edwards will likely miss the minimum four games after injuring his ankle back back in Week 4. It'll be interesting to see just how much work the 29-year-old sees with the emergence of rookie Kimani Vidal and the established bell-cow role of J.K. Dobbins, who has 70 carries over the last four weeks.