Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gus Edwards headshot

Gus Edwards Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season finale against the Raiders.

Edwards, who was unable to practice this week, will thus target a potential return to action when the Chargers commence their playoff run next weekend. In his absence versus Las Vegas, J.K. Dobbins is in line to lead the team's backfield, with Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal available to mix in.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now