Gus Edwards Injury: Won't play Week 17

The Chargers have ruled Edwards (ankle) out for Saturday's game against the Patriots.

Per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Edwards emerged from the Chargers' Week 16 win over the Broncos with the ankle injury, then aggravated it in practice earlier this week, causing him to sit out sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Given that Edwards previously missed four games earlier this season while on injured reserve due to another ankle issue, the Chargers' decision to hold him out for Saturday's contest isn't especially surprising. His absence currently leaves Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins as the lone healthy options at running back on the active roster, though J.K. Dobbins (knee) -- who is listed as questionable -- could be activated from IR ahead of Saturday's game and settle back in as Los Angeles' lead option out of the backfield.