Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Gus Edwards headshot

Gus Edwards News: Active as expected Week 10

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Edwards (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Titans, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards was activated off injured reserve Saturday, so his active status isn't surprising. In his return from a four-game absence, Edwards will have a clear path to the No. 2 role behind J.K. Dobbins with rookie Kimani Vidal a healthy scratch. However, in his final two games before going on injured reserve, Edwards only logged 29 total snaps and nine carries in that slotting.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now