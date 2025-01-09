Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gus Edwards headshot

Gus Edwards News: Cleared for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Edwards (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card game at Houston.

Edwards missed the Chargers' final two games of the regular season with the ankle injury, but he's been cleared for the postseason opener after turning in a full practice Thursday following a pair of limited sessions Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, top back J.K. Dobbins (ankle) -- who was a limited practice participant throughout the week -- carries a questionable tag into Saturday's contest. If Dobbins ends up sitting out the wild-card contest or is available only in a limited capacity, Edwards would presumably lead the Chargers' ground attack, while Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal would be on hand as change-of-pace options. The Chargers could also choose to elevate Ezekiel Elliott or Jaret Patterson from the practice squad if there's any concern about Dobbins' availability.

Gus Edwards
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now