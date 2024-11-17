Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Haason Reddick headshot

Haason Reddick Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 11:21am

Reddick (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Reddick headed to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. While Reddick is being evaluated, Eric Watts and Micheal Clemons will see an uptick in defensive snaps at defensive end alongside starter Will McDonald.

Haason Reddick
New York Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now