Haason Reddick Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury
Reddick (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Reddick headed to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. While Reddick is being evaluated, Eric Watts and Micheal Clemons will see an uptick in defensive snaps at defensive end alongside starter Will McDonald.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now