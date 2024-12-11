Fantasy Football
Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick Injury: Opens week as DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Reddick (illness) was listed as a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran pass rusher appears to have come down with an illness that held him out of the Jets' walkthrough practice Wednesday. Reddick's illness likely won't sideline him for the Jets' Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars, but there's a chance he misses Sunday's contest if he can't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday.

Haason Reddick
New York Jets
More Stats & News
