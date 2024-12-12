Haason Reddick Injury: Returns to practice
Reddick (illness) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The pass rusher returned to the field after missing Wednesday's session with the illness. It appears to have been temporary, though Reddick's status Friday will be worth monitoring. The former Eagle has eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, in six games with the Jets this season.
