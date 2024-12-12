Fantasy Football
Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Reddick (illness) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The pass rusher returned to the field after missing Wednesday's session with the illness. It appears to have been temporary, though Reddick's status Friday will be worth monitoring. The former Eagle has eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, in six games with the Jets this season.

Haason Reddick
New York Jets
New York Jets
